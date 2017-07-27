“Thursday morning from Weibo (via Slashleaks) includes two images of a curious component that has had no place in previous iPhone,” Epstein reports. “This is the part that will presumably enable wireless charging in Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8.”
“Wireless charging had long been rumored for Apple’s next-generation iPhone,” Epstein reports, “but this is the first time we’ve seen any physical evidence at all.”
Read more and see the photos in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: So-called wireless charging. Unless you consider Qi’s maximum distance between wired charger base/cable to be “wireless.” It sounds like we’ll be waiting at least another year for true wireless charging at a distance (à la Energous).
Right now, the Apple Watch’s charging system is nice because it’s less fiddly, and especially useful in the dark, but it’s still essentially a wired charging system in practice. If Apple offers Qi-type charging, it’ll be fine, but will not be a big selling point – unless it offers considerably faster charging than today. – MacDailyNews, April 27, 2017
SEE ALSO:
