“Since iPhones have all looked the same for so long now, it’s perfectly understandable that Apple fans are fixating on the iPhone 8’s new design,” Zach Epstein reports for BGR. “But there’s much more to this book than just its cover, and a new leak may have just confirmed one of the upcoming iPhone 8’s hottest new features.”

“Thursday morning from Weibo (via Slashleaks) includes two images of a curious component that has had no place in previous iPhone,” Epstein reports. “This is the part that will presumably enable wireless charging in Apple’s upcoming iPhone 8.”

“Wireless charging had long been rumored for Apple’s next-generation iPhone,” Epstein reports, “but this is the first time we’ve seen any physical evidence at all.”

