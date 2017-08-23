“Parks Associates estimates Apple TV’s market share fell to 15 percent in January through March this year among U.S. households with broadband,” Rossignol reports. “By comparison, Roku increased its lead in the category to an estimated 37 percent market share in the first quarter, trailed by the Fire TV and Chromecast at an estimated 24 percent and 18 percent respectively.”
“‘Higher-priced devices, such as the Apple TV, have not been able to keep up with low-priced and readily available Roku devices, which can be found at Walmart for as low as $29.99,’ said Glenn Hower, Senior Analyst at Parks Associates,” Rossignol reports. “The current Apple TV launched in October 2015, ushering in significant changes such as a brand new tvOS operating system, App Store, and a Siri Remote. But, nearly two years have passed, and customers are anxiously awaiting what’s next. One of the most desired features is 4K support, and rumors suggest Apple TV fans may soon have that wish granted… Apple is widely expected to unveil new iPhones at a September event, which it could also use to unveil a new Apple TV.”
MacDailyNews Take: Apple TV 4 should’ve had 4K capability at launch. It also should’ve had a Siri Remote that was designed for use rather than for a marketing photos and videos. The whole Apple TV thing so far has the distinct whiff of a summer Intern project. Hopefully, this time around, finally, Apple is about to get serious!
Here in MacDailyNews’ palatial headquarters, hope springs eternal, so we’re planning on using new 4K-capable Apple TV 5 units for our PlayStation Vue and Amazon Prime subscriptions, among others!
