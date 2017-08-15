“Apple is expected to introduce three new iPhones as soon as September: 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LCD models we call iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, and a 5.8-inch OLED model we call iPhone 8,” Zac Hall reports for 9to5Mac. “While the iPhone 8 will feature an all-new bezel-less design, the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus are expected to look much like the current flagship iPhones.”

“One change for the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones expected next month is a material return from aluminum backs to glass, and now a new rumor claims that shift will result in a slightly thicker casing,” Hall reports. “German blog Giga Apple cites a case maker who claims to have sources within iPhone maker Foxconn in reporting at least a 0.1mm jump in thickness on the iPhone 7s. According to a leaked specs document obtained from the site, the iPhone 7s will have a slight increase on all dimensions.”

Hall reports, “The change, if true, is expected to be due to the shift to glass from aluminum which serves as a pass through for rumored wireless (inductive) charging.”

