“One change for the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch iPhones expected next month is a material return from aluminum backs to glass, and now a new rumor claims that shift will result in a slightly thicker casing,” Hall reports. “German blog Giga Apple cites a case maker who claims to have sources within iPhone maker Foxconn in reporting at least a 0.1mm jump in thickness on the iPhone 7s. According to a leaked specs document obtained from the site, the iPhone 7s will have a slight increase on all dimensions.”
Hall reports, “The change, if true, is expected to be due to the shift to glass from aluminum which serves as a pass through for rumored wireless (inductive) charging.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’ll be worth it for the (relatively minor) added convenience of inductive charging (think Apple Watch charging). We don’t call it “wireless,” because it’s really not in practice since it requires, you know, a wired charger.
True wireless charging would be quite the leap. However, most observers are expecting a more pedestrian inductive charging capability for the next-gen iPhone(s).
As we wrote last month, “It sounds like we’ll be waiting at least another year for true wireless charging at a distance (à la Energous).”
Right now, the Apple Watch’s charging system is nice because it’s less fiddly, and especially useful in the dark, but it’s still essentially a wired charging system in practice. If Apple offers Qi-type charging, it’ll be fine, but will not be a big selling point – unless it offers considerably faster charging than today. – MacDailyNews, April 27, 2017
