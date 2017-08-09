“Will the iPhone finally get wireless charging?” Brianne Garrett asks for CNET. “Sure, you can place a Samsung Galaxy and many other Android phones onto a charging pad without having to plug the phone into any charging cable. And those same pads are increasingly built into countertops at coffee shops, burger joints and even furniture you can buy at Ikea. But those pads still need to be plugged into a wall outlet. The wire is still there, it’s just not attached directly to the phone.”

“That’s a roundabout way of saying ‘wireless charging’ is basically a misnomer,” Garrett reports. “Except when it isn’t: ‘True’ wireless charging — in which batteries get juiced up at distances measured in meters, not centimeters — is a real-world technology, too.”

“Wireless charging over a distance could be the real tech game changer,” Garrett reports. “It just needs to get over the pesky questions over whether it’s safe — and actually show up in a mass-market consumer device.”

“Could Apple wow the world with true long-distance wireless charging? Energous CEO [Stephen R.] Rizzone has long touted a ‘top five’ consumer electronics partner, and the company received a $10 million investment from Apple component supplier Dialog Semiconductor,” Garrett reports. “Leapfrogging straight from no wireless charging to true wireless charging would be an impressive feat, but a material product from a possible Apple/Energous partnership could also still be years away — if it ever materializes at all.”

