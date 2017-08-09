“That’s a roundabout way of saying ‘wireless charging’ is basically a misnomer,” Garrett reports. “Except when it isn’t: ‘True’ wireless charging — in which batteries get juiced up at distances measured in meters, not centimeters — is a real-world technology, too.”
“Wireless charging over a distance could be the real tech game changer,” Garrett reports. “It just needs to get over the pesky questions over whether it’s safe — and actually show up in a mass-market consumer device.”
“Could Apple wow the world with true long-distance wireless charging? Energous CEO [Stephen R.] Rizzone has long touted a ‘top five’ consumer electronics partner, and the company received a $10 million investment from Apple component supplier Dialog Semiconductor,” Garrett reports. “Leapfrogging straight from no wireless charging to true wireless charging would be an impressive feat, but a material product from a possible Apple/Energous partnership could also still be years away — if it ever materializes at all.”
MacDailyNews Take: True wireless charging would be quite the leap. However, most observers are expecting a more pedestrian inductive charging capability for the next-gen iPhone(s).
As we wrote last month, “It sounds like we’ll be waiting at least another year for true wireless charging at a distance (à la Energous).”
Right now, the Apple Watch’s charging system is nice because it’s less fiddly, and especially useful in the dark, but it’s still essentially a wired charging system in practice. If Apple offers Qi-type charging, it’ll be fine, but will not be a big selling point – unless it offers considerably faster charging than today. – MacDailyNews, April 27, 2017
