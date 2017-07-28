“Pressed by President Donald Trump, Apple Inc. suddenly faces new pressure to build factories in the U.S., something it hasn’t done for years and has shown no signs of wanting to do,” Tripp Mickle reports for The Wall Street Journal. “Mr. Trump’s statement that Apple plans to build three big plants in the U.S. has rekindled scrutiny of the company’s policy of outsourcing of almost all of its manufacturing to contractor factories overseas—mainly in China. Mr. Trump had needled the iPhone maker over that issue during the 2016 presidential campaign. He had said little about it publicly since taking office, however, until an interview Tuesday with The Wall Street Journal, in which he said Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook had told him the company planned to build the plants in the U.S.”

“The pressure threatened to grow on Apple with the announcement Wednesday by the head of Foxconn Technology Group, Apple’s largest contract manufacturer, that it plans to invest $10 billion in a display-panel factory in Wisconsin. Foxconn made the announcement at a White House ceremony with Mr. Trump. A senior White House official told reporters the plant wasn’t among the three potential Apple facilities to which the president had referred,” Mickle reports. “The episode is the latest example of the complex relations between the White House, which is pushing to rebuild U.S. manufacturing, and corporate America, which for years has been adding more jobs overseas.”

“Apple today has only one plant of its own—in Cork, Ireland,” Mickle reports. “Its contract manufacturers operate two small U.S. plants, in Austin, Texas and Fremont, Calif. Those facilities have never grown beyond their narrow role making Apple’s Mac Pro computer, a niche product that sells for $3,000 or more.”

MacDailyNews Take: And which, at this point, sells in the tens of units per week. There’s a lot of free time for whoever’s left at the Austin Mac Pro factory, let’s just say.

“Mr. Cook, who is as reserved and tight-lipped as the president is freewheeling and outspoken, has sought to engage the administration on manufacturing and other issues. He met privately with Mr. Trump in December and dined in January with administration advisers Ivanka Trump the president’s daughter, and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law,” Mickle reports. “Apple announced a $1 billion fund in May to put money into advanced manufacturing in the U.S. It later invested $200 million in a Corning Inc. glass-making plant in Harrodsburg, Ky. ”

