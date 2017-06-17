“Apple’s new 10.5-inch iPad Pro takes a device that was already a best-in-class tablet and makes it even better, headlined by a larger display with a stunning 120Hz refresh rate,” Neil Hughes writes for AppleInsider. “These are Apple’s most expensive tablets ever, but thankfully, the iPad Pro hardware itself justifies the price tag. For the most part.”

“While the larger screen is appreciated, it’s the entirely new display technology that impresses. Dubbed ProMotion, the technology found in the new iPad Pro enables the screen to run at a stunning 120Hz,” Hughes writes. “We think the 120Hz ProMotion display is a true selling point that will allow the new 2017 model to stand out from the pack even further.”

“Having beta tested iOS 11 on a 12.9-inch iPad Pro for a few weeks now, we can assuredly say it is a game changer for Apple’s tablet lineup. Going from iOS 11 back to iOS 10 felt like a step backwards in many ways as we tested the new device,” Hughes writes. “iOS 11 — and in particular the new app dock and multitasking modes — bring a great deal of professional-grade capabilities to the iPad Pro. We won’t ding the 10.5-inch iPad Pro for running on iOS 10 right now, and we don’t think you should wait for the operating system’s release if you need an iPad right now, but you should know that the experience on the device will be vastly improved in just a few short months.”

