“By now, most smartphone users have experienced some form of augmented reality on their phones, whether they play Pokémon Go, use Snapchat, or actually remember the days of Yelp Monocle (from way back in 2009),” Lauren Goode writes for The Verge.

“But for the people who make the apps, AR isn’t quite as simple, particularly when the apps they’re building involve 3D or ‘volumetric’ objects — stuff you can walk around and interact with through the screen of the phone,” Goode writes. “Which is why Apple should start making that process a whole lot easier — especially if it is planning to release AR glasses in the future, ones that will need some sort of ‘killer app’ or group of apps to justify their existence.”

“Amid the iOS, macOS, and potential Siri speaker reveals at WWDC next week, Apple needs to give due attention to AR,” Goode writes. “The company shouldn’t wait any longer to show the world that it’s serious about AR as a platform.”

