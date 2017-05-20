“The mobile industry is experiencing an explosion of entrepreneurial brilliance, investment and falling consumer prices. Wireless carriers are knocking the stuffing out of each other to woo and keep customers. Most have unveiled new unlimited data plans, and smaller players are gaining on larger ones. T-Mobile added 8.2 million net new customers in 2016 at the expense of its two larger rivals,” McDowell writes. “Last week’s announcement that Comcast and Charter would enter the wireless arena portends even more competition.”
“Yet since 2009 the FCC has ignored its own studies and refused to determine that the wireless market is competitive,” McDowell writes. “That would have contradicted the rationale for its regulation binge, but new political and market realities make a fresh start possible”
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in August 2006:
We don’t presume to know the best way to get there, but we support the concept of “Net Neutrality” especially as it pertains to preventing the idea of ISP’s blocking or otherwise impeding sites that don’t pay the ISP to ensure equal access. That said, we usually prefer the government to be hands-off wherever possible, Laissez-faire, except in cases where the free market obviously cannot adequately self-regulate (antitrust, for example). Regulations are static and the marketplace is fluid, so such regulation can often have unintended, unforeseen results down the road. We sincerely hope that there are enough forces in place and/or that the balances adjust in such a manner as to keep the ‘Net as neutral as it is today.
And as we followed up in September 2009:
That we have the same Take over three years later should be telling. Government regulations are not a panacea, neither are the lack thereof. It’s all about striking a proper balance where innovation can thrive while abuses are prevented.
Make that “the same Take over a decade later.”
