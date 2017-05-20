“The Federal Communications Commission this month is launching initiatives that will shape the fate of America’s wireless industry,” Robert M. McDowell writes for The Wall Street Journal. “Last week it started to examine competition in the market, and this week it will propose taking Depression-era utility regulations off mobile broadband networks while protecting an open internet. This is only the beginning. The FCC is acting on a rare opportunity to correct its recent mistakes and restore the Clinton-era light-touch regulatory framework that will drive economic growth and job creation.”

“The mobile industry is experiencing an explosion of entrepreneurial brilliance, investment and falling consumer prices. Wireless carriers are knocking the stuffing out of each other to woo and keep customers. Most have unveiled new unlimited data plans, and smaller players are gaining on larger ones. T-Mobile added 8.2 million net new customers in 2016 at the expense of its two larger rivals,” McDowell writes. “Last week’s announcement that Comcast and Charter would enter the wireless arena portends even more competition.”

“Yet since 2009 the FCC has ignored its own studies and refused to determine that the wireless market is competitive,” McDowell writes. “That would have contradicted the rationale for its regulation binge, but new political and market realities make a fresh start possible”

