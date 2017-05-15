Elgan writes, “The experts have it all wrong.”
“Apple is going pedal-to-the-metal on building a car and for good reason,” Elgan writes. “According to J. Crew CEO and chairman Mickey Drexler, who served on the Apple board from 1999 to 2015.. [Steve] Jobs wanted Apple to reinvent the automobile industry.”
“The autonomous car world will change everything. In the future, the car stuff (engines, tires, paint jobs) will be less relevant to consumers, who in any case may avoid actually buying a car. The reasons for buying or not buying a car will have little to do with status and everything to do with the experience of transport,” Elgan writes. “A car will become for Apple what the company’s data servers are — Apple-owned hardware that provides services to users.”
MacDailyNews Take: For many, the cost of a vehicle, or vehicles, are among their highest expenses. Imagine not having to buy/lease a car – or, at least, being able to lease a car service for pennies on the dollar, to go where you want to go, when you want to go, with all of your entertainment and work data at your fingertips – all without having to deal with a human driver.
The only big negative that springs to mind, besides those who’d really miss physically driving excellent vehicles, is the same problem with public transportation today: Cleanliness. Perhaps Apple Cars would drive through irradiation car “washes” between each trip?
Of course, you could choose to buy and own an Apple Car, or Apple Cars, solving that problem.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Dan K.” for the heads up.]