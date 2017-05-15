“The experts say Apple’s self-driving car project is canceled, delayed or converted into a software play,” Mike Elgan writes for Computerworld. “They’ll also tell you that cars are a weird business for Apple to be in.”

Elgan writes, “The experts have it all wrong.”

“Apple is going pedal-to-the-metal on building a car and for good reason,” Elgan writes. “According to J. Crew CEO and chairman Mickey Drexler, who served on the Apple board from 1999 to 2015.. [Steve] Jobs wanted Apple to reinvent the automobile industry.”

“The autonomous car world will change everything. In the future, the car stuff (engines, tires, paint jobs) will be less relevant to consumers, who in any case may avoid actually buying a car. The reasons for buying or not buying a car will have little to do with status and everything to do with the experience of transport,” Elgan writes. “A car will become for Apple what the company’s data servers are — Apple-owned hardware that provides services to users.”

