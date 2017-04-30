“Drone videographer Matthew Roberts has posted a new video on his YouTube channel this morning, covering the ongoing progress of construction at Apple’s soon-to-open campus, Apple Park,” Mitchel Broussard reports for MacRumors. “A few weeks ago, Roberts posted what was expected to be the final update before Apple Park’s grand opening, but the campus still hasn’t opened its doors to employees with just a few days left in April.”

Apple Park, the company’s new 175-acre campus, will be ready for employees to begin occupying in April. — Apple Inc., February 22, 2017

“Ever since Apple officially announced the name for Apple Park back in February, construction on the site has ramped up rapidly over the ensuing weeks,” Broussard reports. “Today, solar panel installation on the roof of the central ‘Spaceship’ building appears nearly complete, while the courtyard of the building is still seeing major construction related to the large pond and surrounding greenery.”

“Construction equipment is still present around many buildings, even the central ring,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider. “Some of the ‘wings’ on the ring are unfinished, and other work remains around the rooftop solar panels.”

“A few smaller structures are in a rough state, the Steve Jobs Theater among them,” Fingas reports. “The above-ground portion of the building is covered in white panels, and surrounded by construction supplies.”

Fingas reports, “Landscaping continues to look relatively barren, despite more planting.”



