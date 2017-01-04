“When introducing AirPods in September, Apple put a lot of emphasis on the device’s easy setup process on iPhone. Less advertised has been the seamless connectivity that exists between AirPods and the rest of your Apple devices,” Bryan M. Wolfe writes for AppAdvice. “Once you’ve connected AirPods to one device, it’s available on other devices connected to your iCloud account., as long as you have macOS Sierra, iOS 10, or watchOS 3 installed. Just choose AirPods on those devices and then hit “Connect” under your Bluetooth settings.”

“You wouldn’t expect this type of simplicity to be a big deal, but it is,” Wolfe writes. “I’ve also been impressed with the AirPods’ ability to pause music (or video) as soon as I take one of the buds out of my ear. This feature comes in handy when I’m watching Netflix on my iPad. I no longer have to find the pause button on the screen, which is awesome. Again, this is an AirPods feature that Apple should advertise more.”

“AirPods have not been designed to blow you away by the sound quality,” Wolfe writes. “They contain a lot of bass and sound tinny, at best. And yet, they sound much better than I expected, especially during phone calls, when using Siri, and when listening to audiobooks and podcasts.”

Read more in the full article here.