Why ‘iPhone 12’ could spark the next big thing for Apple

Apple’s next-gen iPhone line will include new capabilities that will provide the foundation for other augmented reality hardware products, including Apple Glasses, in the not-so-distant future.

Lisa Eadicicco for Business Insider:

Apple’s 2020 flagship is expected to include technologies and features that will be about much more than just taking better photos in the dark or enhancing performance… Among the biggest changes that’s expected to come with Apple’s 2020 iPhones is the introduction of a more sophisticated three-dimensional camera, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Debby Wu. Such a camera system would include a laser scanner to create 3D replicas of the real world, boosting the iPhone’s augmented reality capabilities. With the new 3D camera, the iPhone would be better at placing virtual objects in augmented reality and would offer enhanced depth perception… Apple’s next smartphone could also help lay the foundation for what may be Apple’s next big hardware product — an augmented reality headset [Apple Glasses]… Augmented reality aside, Apple’s 2020 iPhone is also expected to come with another update that’s critical to the iPhone’s future: 5G support.

MacDailyNews Take: AR, which seems like a gimmick today, will become very, very important and useful much sooner than many think!

As we wrote earlier this month:

When looking at Apple Tagged objects while wearing Apple Glasses, the U1 chip will be invaluable!

Grocery and every other retail store that wishes to remain in business will be full of Apple Tags. Imagine golfing while wearing Apple Glasses with an Apple Tagged golf holes. Or shooting pool. Or driving past Apple Tagged road signs. Or holding a baseball card. Or touring a city or museum or hiking a wilderness trail. Or running a 5K. Or looking at vehicles on a car lot or rideshares as they arrive to pick you up. Or, through crowd-sharing, precisely locate where that last remaining Cabbage Patch doll is within 25 miles of you on Christmas Eve. “Hey, Siri, find me a Cabbage Patch Doll for sale with 25 miles of me! Buy it and hold it for me, on on my way!” Extrapolate from there.

The Apple Glasses will be the key as holding up slabs of glass as “windows” is suboptimal. When we’re running in a race, for example, we don’t want to have to hold an iPhone or even glance at an Apple Watch, but with a pair of Apple Glasses constantly overlaying time, pace, splits, etc. it’ll be ideal! – MacDailyNews, September 6, 2019

The impact of augmented reality cannot be overstated. It will be a paradigm shift larger than the iPhone and the half-assed clones it begat. — MacDailyNews, August 4, 2017

Someday, hopefully sooner than later, we’ll look back at holding up slabs of metal and glass to access AR as unbelievably quaint. — MacDailyNews, July 28, 2017

Augmented Reality is going to change everything. — MacDailyNews, July 21, 2017