With their custom U1 chip, Apple has a chance to reshape experiences way beyond AirDrop

By embracing ultra-wideband location tech, Apple has a chance to reshape experiences way beyond AirDrop.

Brian Barrett for Wired:

For the first time, the iPhone 11 and iPhone Pro will include what Apple’s calling a U1 chip. The U1 will enable so-called ultra-wideband positioning powers, giving devices the ability to determine each other’s location when they’re in close proximity. Think of it as Bluetooth on steroids. And while Apple has so far only touted it as a way to improve its AirDrop file-sharing — it’ll give “directionally aware suggestions” as of iOS 13.1, which rolls out later this month — its long-term impact will be far greater. Apple has so far given only a single example of how it intends to use the U1 chip, and its ability to locate other U1-equipped Apple devices… But Apple almost certainly didn’t design an entirely new chip to share photos faster in a crowded room… It’ll take time — and a lot of Apple influence — for the U1 chip to reach its full potential. But its possibilities are nearly endless. Or at the very least, go way beyond AirDrop.

MacDailyNews Take: When looking at Apple Tagged objects while wearing Apple Glasses, the U1 chip will be invaluable!

Grocery and every other retail store that wishes to remain in business will be full of Apple Tags. Imagine golfing while wearing Apple Glasses with an Apple Tagged golf holes. Or shooting pool. Or driving past Apple Tagged road signs. Or holding a baseball card. Or touring a city or museum or hiking a wilderness trail. Or running a 5K. Or looking at vehicles on a car lot or rideshares as they arrive to pick you up. Or, through crowd-sharing, precisely locate where that last remaining Cabbage Patch doll is within 25 miles of you on Christmas Eve. “Hey, Siri, find me a Cabbage Patch Doll for sale with 25 miles of me! Buy it and hold it for me, on on my way!” Extrapolate from there.