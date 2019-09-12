The irrelevant iPhone 11: Apple will crush Android with services, bundling, and cheap devices

Jason Perlow for ZDNet:

For technology journalists, every year, Apple’s product event is like a geek version of Thanksgiving, the Superbowl, and New Year’s Eve, all rolled up into one massive secular holiday… Superficially, and for those who are obsessed with the annual refresh of shiny devices, the September Apple event may have appeared to have been an iPhone 11 device roll-out. But in my estimation, that was not the most important takeaway… The better that Apple’s services get, the more compelling — and more valuable — that continued membership in their ecosystem gets. That value can be derived even from Apple’s lowest-priced and previous-generation products, which are still better values than what their competitors offer as current generation products at the same price point.

MacDailyNews Take: In short, Android phone vendors cannot compete. Not that they ever could. And it’s only getting worse for the iPhone knockoff brigade. Much worse.

But, don’t crush Android. Somehow has to cater to the cheapskates and ignorati of the world with low- and no-margin dog-slow iPhone wannabe fakes. Those who settle for half-assed knockoffs based on sticker price are more trouble than they’re worth and who, ever on their quixotic quest for the mythical free lunch, do not subscribe to services because they are unable or unwilling to recognize vastly superior value in performance, security, privacy, app quality, custom silicon married with custom software, build quality, resale, etc., etc., etc.

There’s no substitute for owning and controlling the primary technology. — MacDailyNews, November 15, 2017

With each passing year, and especially with iPhone X, it becomes increasingly clear – even to the Android settlers – that the competition has no chance of even remotely keeping up against Apple’s unmatched vertically integrated one-two punch of custom software and custom hardware. The Android to iPhone upgrade train just turned onto a long straightaway, engines stoked, primed to barrel away! — MacDailyNews, September 13, 2017

Vertical integration – hardware + software – trumps off-the-shelf conglomerations every single time. See: Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, etc. — MacDailyNews, May 31, 2017