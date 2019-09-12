The all-new 10.2-inch iPad is Apple’s not-so-secret weapon

Dan Ackerman for CNET:

[Apple’s all-new $329] iPad (Apple’s only tablet without a modifier like Air, Mini or Pro), feels like a much-evolved product. Its screen goes from 9.7 inches, a mainstay since the launch of the iPad line in 2010, to a more modern-feeling 10.2 inches. That means there’s no current iPad with a 9.7-inch screen, the first time that’s happened in the history of the device.

By adding the proprietary Smart Connector interface to the edge of the iPad, you suddenly have access to the small but impressive range of high-end accessories made for the iPad Pro and iPad Air. Having tried both types of keyboards, a direct connection to Apple’s keyboard cover is a better overall experience than using a Bluetooth keyboard.

[The new 10.2-inch iPad] adds a bunch of spec tweaks that don’t sound revolutionary, but when trying it out in person, I came away more impressed than I expected.