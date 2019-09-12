Phishing attacks on Mac users doubling, don’t get fooled

Ben Lovejoy for 9to5Mac:

Phishing attacks reaching macOS users look set to more than double this year, with emails specifically claiming to be from Apple growing at 30%-40% per year…

For phishing attempts aimed at stealing Apple logins, the most common ones are:

• Claiming that your Apple account is “locked” and you need to “confirm” it to restore access

• Sending a receipt for an expensive claimed purchase, with a “Cancel” link

• A message from “Apple Support” claiming to have detected problems with the Mac

By far the greatest number of phishing attempts, however, impersonate banks… Only ever visit your bank from your own bookmarks or by manually typing the URL: Never click on a link in an email.