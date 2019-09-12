Phishing attacks on Mac users doubling, don’t get fooled

Phishing attacks reaching macOS users look set to more than double this year, with emails specifically claiming to be from Apple growing at 30%-40% per year…
For phishing attempts aimed at stealing Apple logins, the most common ones are:
• Claiming that your Apple account is “locked” and you need to “confirm” it to restore access
• Sending a receipt for an expensive claimed purchase, with a “Cancel” link
• A message from “Apple Support” claiming to have detected problems with the Mac
By far the greatest number of phishing attempts, however, impersonate banks… Only ever visit your bank from your own bookmarks or by manually typing the URL: Never click on a link in an email.
MacDailyNews Take: Only ever respond to an email or text message asking for any sort of credentials or personal information by typing the URL in a browser yourself. And, yes, ignore all fake Flash Player update missives, of course! As you likely know much of this already, please spread the word to less technically-minded friends and family!
2 Comments
Please, feel free to call me an idiot, for asking….
Is selecting a link in a phishing email the trigger that starts the security leak, or does it start when visiting the infected link’s page and one responds to info requests on said page?
Btw, I never select links, or visit pages with the request. I’m more prone to send $$ to those in far-away countries that need assistance starting a business, or plane fare $$ to emigrate to a safer place.
You never know what the effect of clicking on a link can do.
In general though I think you would need to enter your login and password. That’s what they really want.