Apple’s watchOS 6 gold master includes new Meridian watch face featured during Apple Watch Series 5 unveiling

The Meridian face is new to watchOS 6.

Jeff Benjamin for 9to5Mac:

Today’s release of the watchOS 6 GM includes the new Meridian watch face as the default option for Apple Watch Series 4 and higher.

The Meridian Watch face features four round complications arranged in a diamond pattern near the center of the face.

Customization options include the ability to switch between white and black dial colors, complication color, along with the ability to customize the four complications featured on the face…

The watchOS 6 GM also brings new Nike faces to the Apple Watch Series 4 Nike+.

MacDailyNews Take: Also, among other new faces, the “California” face, too:

Apple’s new California face will be available for Apple Watch Series 4 and higher this fall with the release of the watchOS 6
