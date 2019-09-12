First real-world photos from Apple’s iPhone 11 show off amazing Night mode shots

Apple’s new iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max features Night mode which means that shooting in low light doesn’t have to be a shot in the dark. Night mode is a new feature that turns on automatically for low‑light photos like you’ve never seen. There’s no need for flash, colors are more natural, and photos are brighter.
The iPhone 11 lineup brings a lot of camera enhancements and one of the exciting features is the new Night mode to offer big improvements to low light shots. Now, what may be the first real-world Night Mode image shot on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is out in the wild and the results are impressive.
Don’t ask me how but I got my hands on the new iPhone 11 tonight! 🤫 Swipe through to see the difference between the 11 and the X in low light. 👀#notsponsored #butapplecansponsorme #callmypeople #timapple #iphone11promax #iphoneevent #iphone11 pic.twitter.com/wZHn6ugRQv
— Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) September 12, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Night mode makes Google’s Night Shot look like Night Shit.
Leave it to Apple to give their users night shots done right!
