First real-world photos from Apple’s iPhone 11 show off amazing Night mode shots

1 Comment
Apple's new A13-Bionic-powered iPhone 11 starts at $699
Apple’s new A13-Bionic-powered iPhone 11 starts at $699

Apple’s new iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max features Night mode which means that shooting in low light doesn’t have to be a shot in the dark. Night mode is a new feature that turns on automatically for low‑light photos like you’ve never seen. There’s no need for flash, colors are more natural, and photos are brighter.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The iPhone 11 lineup brings a lot of camera enhancements and one of the exciting features is the new Night mode to offer big improvements to low light shots. Now, what may be the first real-world Night Mode image shot on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is out in the wild and the results are impressive.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Night mode makes Google’s Night Shot look like Night Shit.

Leave it to Apple to give their users night shots done right!

1 Comment

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , ,