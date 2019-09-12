First real-world photos from Apple’s iPhone 11 show off amazing Night mode shots

Apple’s new iPhone 11/Pro/Pro Max features Night mode which means that shooting in low light doesn’t have to be a shot in the dark. Night mode is a new feature that turns on automatically for low‑light photos like you’ve never seen. There’s no need for flash, colors are more natural, and photos are brighter.

Michael Potuck for 9to5Mac:

The iPhone 11 lineup brings a lot of camera enhancements and one of the exciting features is the new Night mode to offer big improvements to low light shots. Now, what may be the first real-world Night Mode image shot on the iPhone 11 Pro Max is out in the wild and the results are impressive.

Don’t ask me how but I got my hands on the new iPhone 11 tonight! 🤫 Swipe through to see the difference between the 11 and the X in low light. 👀#notsponsored #butapplecansponsorme #callmypeople #timapple #iphone11promax #iphoneevent #iphone11 pic.twitter.com/wZHn6ugRQv — Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) September 12, 2019

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s Night mode makes Google’s Night Shot look like Night Shit.

Leave it to Apple to give their users night shots done right!