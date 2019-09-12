Solas OLED files lawsuit against Apple for patent infringement

Alleging that Apple is responsible for OLED patent infringements, despite not making its own OLED screens, a firm that aggregates patents on OLED tech has sued Apple over a wide array of products.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

Irish firm Solas OLED has filed an omnibus suit on Thursday in the Western District of Texas. In it, the patent holding firm that has no tangible production beyond patent licensing alleges that products ranging from the Apple Watch, to the Touch Bar on the MacBook Pro, and including the iPhone lineup since the iPhone X stand in infringement of its patents. At present, it isn’t clear why the suit has been levied against Apple’s, and not against OLED screen manufacturers Samsung and LG Display nor Apple’s main OLED screen assembler Foxconn. AppleInsider hasn’t been able to find any action against the suppliers or manufacturers by Solas OLED.

MacDailyNews Take: The troll-attracting rocket docket moved from east to west in Texas, it seems. Likely they’re going after Apple because Apple has more money than the OLED manufacturers and assemblers. We can’t wait to see how this story ends several years from now. Stay tuned!