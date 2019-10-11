Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks ink Apple TV+ deal for $200+ million ‘Masters Of The Air’ miniseries

Mike Fleming Jr. for Deadline:

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Tom Hanks & Gary Goetzman’s Playtone have made a deal with Apple for an event limited series based on the Donald L. Miller book Masters of the Air: America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought The Air War Against Nazi Germany. It is a followup to their Emmy-winning WWII HBO miniseries Band Of Brothers and The Pacific. The book tells the story of the American bomber boys in WWII who brought the war to Hitler’s doorstep. It becomes the first series greenlit with Apple serving as the studio. Deadline hears that the miniseries will be more than eight hours in length, and that it will cost well north of $200 million to produce… Masters of the Air will stream exclusively on Apple TV+, and it becomes the second project there for Spielberg after the anthology series Amazing Stories.

MacDailyNews Take: Instant awards-contender!

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already. – MacDailyNews, January 3, 2018

Apple has the money required to catch up and even surpass all competitors very quickly and they can accomplish it without buying a studio or even production companies. — MacDailyNews, April 3, 2018