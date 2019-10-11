How to play your favorite PlayStation 4 games on your Mac, iPad, or iPhone

Patrick Lucas Austin for TIME Magazine:

Sony’s latest update to its PlayStation 4 console, version 7.00, brings a host of new conveniences that make it easier for players to add more players to their online party, adds chat transcription support, and improves audio quality thanks to some behind-the-scenes improvements.

But the most appealing feature might be the updated Remote Play service… [which] means you’ve now got a way to free up the TV and still enjoy your PlayStation 4 games on your PC, Mac, smartphone, or tablet.

You’ll need a PC or Mac running the free PS4 Remote Play app (you can download it here). If you’re on an Android or iOS device, you’ll need to grab the Remote Play app from Google Play or the App Store. You’ll also need a broadband internet connection, a DualShock 4 controller, and a PS4 game that doesn’t require a VR headset or a specialized controller…