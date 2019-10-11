Apple shares hit new all-time intraday high

Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.15, or 2.24%, to hit a new all-time intraday high of $235.24. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was $233.47 set on October 3, 2018.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.063 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.073T
2. Apple (AAPL) – $1.063T
3. Amazon (XOM) – $861.822B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $849.246B
5. Facebook (FB) – $530.05BB

Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $518.688B
• Walmart (WMT) – $342.309B
• Disney (DIS) – $235.539B
• Intel (INTC) – $232.442B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.883B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $135.886B
• IBM (IBM) – $127.371B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.543B
• Sony (SNE) – $71.964B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.595B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $32.989B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.351B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.069B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.431B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $20.875B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.895B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.423B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $948.126M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.673M

AAPL quote via NASDAQ here.

MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice!

  Nice to "commemorate Mikey on this Friday! The tip of the hat to Mr. Dell jolted my memory…where the hail is Exxon? Weren't they AAPL's "race" partner 7-ish yrs ago?

    Reply

Reader Feedback

