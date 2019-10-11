Apple shares hit new all-time intraday high

Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.15, or 2.24%, to hit a new all-time intraday high of $235.24. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was $233.47 set on October 3, 2018.
Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.00.
Apple currently has a market value of $1.063 trillion.
The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:
1. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.073T
2. Apple (AAPL) – $1.063T
3. Amazon (XOM) – $861.822B
4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $849.246B
5. Facebook (FB) – $530.05BB
Selected companies’ current market values:
• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $518.688B
• Walmart (WMT) – $342.309B
• Disney (DIS) – $235.539B
• Intel (INTC) – $232.442B
• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.883B
• Adobe (ADBE) – $135.886B
• IBM (IBM) – $127.371B
• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.543B
• Sony (SNE) – $71.964B
• Dell (DELL) – $36.595B
• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $32.989B
• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.351B
• Nokia (NOK) – $28.069B
• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.431B
• Spotify (SPOT) – $20.875B
• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.895B
• Sonos (SONO) – $1.423B
• Fitbit (FIT) – $948.126M
• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.673M
MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice!
Can you please add Mikey’s little company, i.e. Dell to your list of comparative values?
Added!
Nice to “commemorate Mikey on this Friday! The tip of the hat to Mr. Dell jolted my memory…where the hail is Exxon? Weren’t they AAPL’s “race” partner 7-ish yrs ago?