Apple shares hit new all-time intraday high

Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose $5.15, or 2.24%, to hit a new all-time intraday high of $235.24. Apple’s previous all-time intraday high was $233.47 set on October 3, 2018.

Apple’s 52-week low stands at $142.00.

Apple currently has a market value of $1.063 trillion.

The top five U.S. publicly-traded companies, based on market value:

1. Microsoft (MSFT) – $1.073T

2. Apple (AAPL) – $1.063T

3. Amazon (XOM) – $861.822B

4. Alphabet (GOOGL) – $849.246B

5. Facebook (FB) – $530.05BB

Selected companies’ current market values:

• Berkshire Hathaway (BRKA) – $518.688B

• Walmart (WMT) – $342.309B

• Disney (DIS) – $235.539B

• Intel (INTC) – $232.442B

• Cisco (CSCO) – $199.883B

• Adobe (ADBE) – $135.886B

• IBM (IBM) – $127.371B

• SoftBank (SFTBF) – $81.543B

• Sony (SNE) – $71.964B

• Dell (DELL) – $36.595B

• Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) – $32.989B

• Twitter (TWTR) – $31.351B

• Nokia (NOK) – $28.069B

• Hewlett-Packard (HPQ) – $24.431B

• Spotify (SPOT) – $20.875B

• BlackBerry (BB) – $2.895B

• Sonos (SONO) – $1.423B

• Fitbit (FIT) – $948.126M

• RealNetworks (RNWK) – $53.673M

MacDailyNews Take: To the moon, Alice!