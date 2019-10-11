Stock market rallies on U.S.-China trade deal hopes; focus shifts to Trump-Liu meeting

Reuters:

Wall Street rose for the third straight session on Friday, with hopes running high that the talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He would culminate in a partial trade deal and delay planned U.S. tariff increases.

Shares of Apple Inc hit a record high and were the biggest boost to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, while the technology sector was set for its best day in five weeks.

All eyes are now on Trump meeting Liu in the White House at 2:45 p.m. EDT (1845 GMT). The top-level discussions concluded their second day on Friday…

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones indexes looked set to break a three-week losing streak on optimism that the world’s top two economies could cool off their row before more U.S. tariffs kick in next week.