Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta to developers

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update to developers, just days after releasing macOS Catalina to the public.

t’s not yet known what improvements the first update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ will bring, but it likely includes performance improvements and fixes for bugs that weren’t able to be addressed in the first version of Catalina.

MacDailyNews Take: We’re seeing some issues with videos playing in Safari dropping audio partway through and then beach balling that Safari tab. Hopefully, that’s one of the first things 10.15.1 clears up!

  1. Anybody know if there is a way to download Catalina manually? Because for me, trying to do it via the normal way does not work. Download just stalls anywhere from 80MB to 200MB. Then fails. repeatedly.

  2. FWIW – I’m seeing HUGE memory leaks in the new Music.app as it is forever “Downloading Artwork…” App footprint increases by ~ 5MB a second until kernel panic.

