Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta to developers

If you’re looking to replace your laptop with an iPad, congratulations; Apple has listened to your feedback and made it viable for the first time…
Today in Nasdaq trading, shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL) rose to hit a new all-time…
Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives wrote in a note to clients on Friday that a successful debut of Apple’s new streaming-video service Apple TV+ could be worth $15 a share…
Clive Owen will star alongside Julianne Moore in Apple’s Lisey’s Story, an eight-episode series based on…
Wall Street rose for the third straight session on Friday, with hopes running high that the talks between President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He…
Sony’s latest update to its PlayStation 4 console, version 7.00, brings a host of new conveniences…
Apple’s next-gen iPhone line will include new capabilities that will provide the foundation for…
The miniseries will be more than eight hours in length, and that it will cost well north of $200 million to produce…
In an open letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook, A prominent Hong Kong lawmaker and IT entrepreneur, Charles Mok, has warned Apple…
Anybody know if there is a way to download Catalina manually? Because for me, trying to do it via the normal way does not work. Download just stalls anywhere from 80MB to 200MB. Then fails. repeatedly.
FWIW – I’m seeing HUGE memory leaks in the new Music.app as it is forever “Downloading Artwork…” App footprint increases by ~ 5MB a second until kernel panic.
Support for AMD Navi GPU’s (RX 5000 series). I think I will skip upgrading my egpu to Vega 64.