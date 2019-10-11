Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1 beta to developers

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS Catalina 10.15.1 update to developers, just days after releasing macOS Catalina to the public.

t’s not yet known what improvements the first update to ‌macOS Catalina‌ will bring, but it likely includes performance improvements and fixes for bugs that weren’t able to be addressed in the first version of Catalina.