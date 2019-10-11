Clive Owen joins Julianne Moore in Apple’s Stephen King drama ‘Lisey’s Story’

Clive Owen will star alongside Julianne Moore in Apple’s Lisey’s Story, an eight-episode series based on the 2006 Stephen King book.

Will Thorne for Variety:

Owen will play the role of Scott Landon, Lisey’s (Moore) husband. The series follows Lisey two years following Scott’s death, exploring the events that cause her to begin facing amazing realities about her husband that she had repressed and forgotten.

King will write all eight episodes of the series in addition to executive producing, marking one of the few times the iconic author has written for the screen. J.J. Abrams and Ben Stephenson of Bad Robot Productions will also executive produce.