Hidden features of macOS Catalina

Jason Snell, Macworld:

MacOS Catalina is here, and with it, a bunch of top-line features: Mac Catalyst, new apps, Sidecar, Screen Time, and Voice Control. But as you might expect, Catalina also includes dozens of small feature changes that are worth investigating. Here are a few of the most interesting hidden features in macOS Catalina.

MacDailyNews Take: Because we test a lot of betas, our favorite macOS Catalina “hidden feature” is macOS Recovery’s “restore from snapshot.” It works like this: If your third-party software is incompatible with an update you just installed, use macOS Recovery to restore from a snapshot of your computer taken right before the installation. macOS and all your apps will work just as they did before you installed the update.

What’s favorite macOS Catalina “hidden feature?”

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]