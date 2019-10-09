Stocks jump as China-U.S. trade talks come into focus

Mark DeCambre and Andrea Riquier for MarketWatch:
U.S. stocks rose Wednesday, as China and the U.S. attempted to ease simmering tensions, a day before high-level trade talks are scheduled to commence.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192 points, or 0.7%, at 26,357. The S&P 500 index gained 26 points to reach 2,918, up more than 0.9%, while the Nasdaq added 79 points, or 1%, at 7,903.
A report from Bloomberg News indicated that China was open to a limited tariff resolution with the U.S., while another from the Financial Times indicated that China has offered to increase by 50% purchases of agricultural products from U.S. farmers to $50 billion.
Wednesday’s bounce comes from a hope that “this time is different” for the trade talks, said Kim Forrest, founder and chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Management. Talks have been “contentious,” Forrest said, “but both sides absolutely know something needs to be done.”
MacDailyNews Take: Time to hammer out a deal?
One thing is for sure, the market has become more volatile since the tariffs were instituted. While bouncing up and down, the moving average hasn’t increased much since early 2018.
Like many great examples of the prominent business entities in our country, it’s time to appease, bow to, and ignore, the PRC’s communist thuggery, of denying freedom and speech, taking what isn’t theirs, effectively cleansing certain ethnicities and…”
I’m sorry, forget that. “It’s time to embrace the wishes of our greatest business partner to ensure the “well-being” of our nation and the world’s economy. Not all nations are the same and we welcome differences in our two sovereign countries. We are in no position judge. China has their own principles that have led them “wonderfully” since the Revolution (yes, there have been a few deaths and disappearances, but no one’s time on earth is forever).
Business and profit brings meaning and purpose…let us proceed with vigor embracing this ever-so important truth. Can we all just say, “Cha-ching, Cha-ching, Cha-Ching” with complete focus on the upcoming sales of the Holiday Season? Goodbye tariffs and Hello to Holiday sales records!”