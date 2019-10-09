Oprah Winfrey explains why she partnered with Apple for her book club

No Comments
The first selection from Oprah’s Book Club is Ta-Nehisi Coates’s novel “The Water Dancer,” available on the Apple Books app on iPhone, iPad and Mac.
The first selection from Oprah’s Book Club is Ta-Nehisi Coates’s novel “The Water Dancer,” available on the Apple Books app on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Oprah Winfrey, The Oprah Magazine:

For me, the only thing more thrilling than being captivated by a brilliant book is being able to share it… this is why I’ve joined forces with Apple to create what I hope will be the world’s most vibrant book club, engaging readers everywhere in conversations with one another—and with the authors who conjure the magic.

Apple is in a billion pockets, y’all. To me, that presents a magnificent opportunity to connect the world through reading. With each announcement of a new book club selection, you’ll have a chance to buy the book, read it, and then take part in a conversation with the author about the story and the writing process…

My partnership with Apple gives me a chance to take one of my most joyful experiences and spread the word. I know for sure you’ll appreciate the community that results when people engage with stories that enhance their lives.

For me, the only thing more thrilling than being captivated by a brilliant book is being able to share it. Thus, our goal of building the most stimulating book club on the planet. You can follow the club on Instagram at @oprahsbookclub. And Apple TV+ will stream conversations with the author and me across all devices, uniting people through the power of stories that remind us — no matter where we are or where we’re from — that every woman, man, and child looks up in awe at the same sky.

We want to convene a true meeting of the minds. Come read with us.

MacDailyNews Take: Oprah Winfrey has 11.9 million followers on Facebook, 17.1 million followers on Instagram, and 42.6 million followers on Twitter. That’s at least 59.7 million* reasons for Apple to have partnered with Winfrey for her book club and more.

*with some duplication, naturally

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: , , , , , ,