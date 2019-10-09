Libra keyboard case gives Apple’s iPad Pro a pretty good trackpad

Sam Byford for The Verge:

If you really, really want your iPad Pro to be a laptop, a new keyboard in crowdfunding called the Libra may be of interest. It’s a keyboard case with a laptop-style design, similar to the Brydge model I tested a while back, but there’s a big difference: this one has a trackpad.

I do a lot of writing on my iPad Pro, and the constant need to reach up to the screen when editing text is probably my biggest complaint about the device. It feels much more natural to be able to keep your hands in the same position when typing and editing. What Steve Jobs said about touchscreen laptops is actually more true of the iPad Pro than any Windows alternative, because at least those let you use a trackpad as well.

The trackpad isn’t anywhere near as good as what you’d get on a MacBook, of course. It’s smaller, for one thing, and doesn’t let you click from everywhere on its surface. But its performance is surprisingly solid. I’ve used many, many worse trackpads on computers running operating systems that are designed for them… For me, what matters most is that the trackpad works well for pointing the cursor and dragging to select text — and it does.