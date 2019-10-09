Ming-Chi Kuo: ‘iPhone SE 2’ coming in early 2020

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple’s all-new “iPhone SE 2” to ship within months, in first quarter of 2020.

Mike Wuerthele for AppleInsider:

Kuo spoke on the “iPhone SE 2” specs recently. He previously wrote that a new “iPhone SE 2” will incorporate the A13 processor, and 3GB of RAM. Users looking for a small device may be disappointed, as he believes the “form factor design and hardware spec are similar to iPhone 8.”

MacDailyNews Take: There are, of course, significant size differences between iPhone SE and iPhone 8:

iPhone SE physical specs:

• Weight: 3.99 ounces (113 grams)

• Dimensions: 4.87 inches (123.8 mm) x 2.31 inches (58.6 mm) x 0.30 inch (7.6 mm)

• Display: 4.0-inch (diagonal)

iPhone 8 physical specs:

• Weight: 5.22 ounces (148 grams)

• Dimensions: 5.45 inches (138.4 mm) x 2.65 inches (67.3 mm) x 0.29 inch (7.3 mm)

• Display: 4.7-inches (diagonal)