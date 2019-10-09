Canaccord ups Apple price target on stronger than anticipated iPhone 11 sales

The Apple-designed A13 Bionic sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.
The Apple-designed A13 Bionic that powers iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max sets a new bar for smartphone performance and power efficiency.

Tony Owusu for TheStreet:

Shares of Apple are rising after analysts at Canaccord raised the company’s price target due to “stronger than anticipated initial sales” for the company’s new iPhone 11 lineup.

Canaccord now has a $260 price target on Apple, up from its previous view of $240… Wall Street’s top price target on Apple is $270.

The new price target represents a potential 16% upside from the stock’s previous closing price of $224.40.

MacDailyNews Take: $260 per share would be an 16% increase over yesterday’s closing price of $224.40 and easily restore Apple the their rightful throne as the world’s most valuable company. From Canaccord’s collective lips to Mr. Market’s ears!

