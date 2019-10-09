Canaccord ups Apple price target on stronger than anticipated iPhone 11 sales

Renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects Apple’s all-new “iPhone SE 2” to ship within months…
Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with a rear-facing 3D Time of Flight camera in the first quarter of 2020….
The mouthpiece of the ruling Communist Party slammed a transport app available on Apple’s store that it alleged helped protesters identify police in Hong Kong…
Apple’s augmented reality headset will enter mass production as soon as the fourth quarter of this year in time for an early 2020 launch…
It’s been 15 years since Jennifer Aniston signed off as Rachel Green on “Friends.” In that time, she’s received plenty of other offers to star in a TV show, but…
Apple has emerged victorious after shelling out for “A Christmas Carol,” a new live-action musical based on the Charles Dickens classic to star Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell…
Beats 1 went on air in 2015 and is accessible round the clock through iTunes and Apple Music…
Apple will soon face another big test in the Trump administration’s continuing trade war. With sales of its latest device lineup in full swing…
It’s time to bid farewell to iTunes, the once-revolutionary program that made online music sales mainstream and effectively blunted the impact of piracy…
PUBG, Fortnite and Electronic Arts’ “Apex Legends” scored 26.3 million, 22.5 million and 25 million respectively in their first week of release…