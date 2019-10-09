Canaccord ups Apple price target on stronger than anticipated iPhone 11 sales

Tony Owusu for TheStreet:

Shares of Apple are rising after analysts at Canaccord raised the company’s price target due to “stronger than anticipated initial sales” for the company’s new iPhone 11 lineup.

Canaccord now has a $260 price target on Apple, up from its previous view of $240… Wall Street’s top price target on Apple is $270.

The new price target represents a potential 16% upside from the stock’s previous closing price of $224.40.