MacBooks featuring scissor mechanism keyboards and iPad Pro with Rear 3D ToF camera system coming in first half of 2020

Apple will launch a new iPad Pro with a rear-facing 3D Time of Flight camera in the first quarter of 2020, according to a new report out today from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and seen by MacRumors…
We’ve already learned that Apple is planning to use a scissor mechanism rather than a butterfly mechanism for its upcoming 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is expected to be announced as soon as this month. However, Kuo has said that after the 16-inch MacBook Pro launches, future Macs coming in 2020 will also swap over to a scissor mechanism rather than a butterfly mechanism, resulting in more durable keyboards that are not as prone to failure from heat, dust and other small particulates.
Kuo now predicts that Apple’s refreshed MacBook models will arrive in the second quarter of 2020, suggesting they will feature the much-anticipated scissor mechanism keyboards that the company is adopting wholesale.
MacDailyNews Take: Fly away, fly away, fly far away, butterfly – and never return!
The infamous butterfly keyboard [was created] presumably in the interest of shaving off half a millimeter about which nobody gave a rat’s ass. — SteveJack, MacDailyNews, April 2, 2019
Within months, Apple’s MacBook line will once again offer the world’s best hardware, including the world’s best keyboards in the traditional personal computer industry!
1 Comment
I remember getting downvoted for suggesting the MBP had a crap keyboard (for which actual users agreed). I hope Apple actually extensively tests these kinds of innovations before mindlessly unleashing such unnecessary misery to a suffering public in the future.