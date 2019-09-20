Apple’s iPadOS upgrades Safari to desktop-class browsing, and now I love my iPad

Stephen Shankland for CNET:

A single feature has dramatically improved my iPad: desktop Safari. By making the tablet’s web browser behave mostly like the one you’d use on personal computers running MacOS or Windows, desktop Safari upgraded my iPad into a much more productive mini laptop.

How? In short, by leaving behind the constraints of stripped-down mobile apps in favor of fuller-featured web apps… When pairing an iPad with an external keyboard, you can get almost as much done with desktop Safari as you can with a laptop…

Happily, Apple has brought keyboards to lower-end iPads, including the $329 new entry-level iPad. And you can buy third-party keyboards from companies like Brydge, Logitech and Zagg.