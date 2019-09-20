Ars Technica reviews Apple’s iOS 13: There’s a lot more to this update than just Dark Mode

Samuel Axon for Ars Technica:

iOS 13 does bring a new look to the software that runs on iPhones, overhauls a few oft-criticized first-party applications, and puts additional emphasis on user privacy. Most of all, it adds new, powerful interactions for power users—some of which we thought we’d never see in Apple’s mobile software.

iOS 13 is a worthy upgrade. It opens new doors for users who want more out of their phones, and it’s indicative of an Apple that is doing something rather uncharacteristic—generously listening to and addressing user feedback.

That doesn’t mean you should upgrade right away though; the initial launch of iOS 12 saw a lot of significant issues that had to be fixed in subsequent updates, and that was a release focused on stability. The iOS 13 beta period has been rockier than that of iOS 12, so I expect the same here… So you might want to wait for at least iOS 13.1. But whether you upgrade now or in a few days or weeks, your iPhone will get more powerful and useful—and that’s what most of us are looking for these days.