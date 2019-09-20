Video: Woz and Steve-O go to the Apple Store

In a new video posted to former Jackass star Steve-O’s YouTube channel, he takes a trip to the Apple Store with Woz to buy a new MacBook Pro because, as co-founder of Apple, Woz has a 10% employee discount:

Some (much) language NSFW (depending on where you work):

MacDailyNews Take: How can you not love Woz?! Furthermore, if everyone were more like Woz, this world would be a much nicer place!

