The Verge reviews iPhone 11 Pro: ‘The BEST camera on a phone’

No Comments
The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced smartphones ever, feature a triple-camera cluster
The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the most powerful and advanced smartphones ever, feature a triple-camera cluster

Nilay Patel for The Verge:

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max have the best cameras on a phone; a huge improvement in battery life; bright, beautiful displays; and they come in midnight green. These are some of the most well-balanced, most capable phones Apple — or anyone — has ever made.

MacDailyNews Take: When you want the very BEST: Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Reader Feedback

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tags: ,