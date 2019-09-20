The Verge reviews iPhone 11 Pro: ‘The BEST camera on a phone’

In a new video posted to former Jackass star Steve-O’s YouTube channel, he takes a trip to the Apple Store with Woz to buy a new MacBook…
iOS 13 does bring a new look to the software that runs on iPhones, overhauls a few oft-criticized first-party applications, and…
A single feature has dramatically improved my iPad: desktop Safari. By making the tablet’s web browser behave mostly…
New updates can be intimidating, but installing them is often worthwhile because Apple’s updates make sure your devices are safe, up to date, and have the latest features
iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5 launch day is now underway in the United States and Canada, with deliveries beginning to arrive to customers.
The new “Items” tab will be closely integrated with Apple’s rumored Tile-like item tracking tags, codenamed “B389” internally…
Apple Inc. offered it latest smartphone for general sale around the world Friday, with analysts betting the new iPhone 11…
Apple has released Safari 13 which contains feature improvements as well as privacy, security and compatibility enhancements…
Apple yesterday released iOS 13. The latest OS for iPhone and newest iPod touch includes Dark Mode, Apple Arcade, and more, but…
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar-nominee Hailee Steinfeld…