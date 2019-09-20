The New York Times’ Brian X. Chen has lost his shit

Over more than a decade of writing about technology, reviewing a new iPhone has long been one of my simplest assignments.
Year after year, the formula was this: I tested the most important new features of Apple’s latest smartphone and assessed whether they were useful. Assuming the newest iPhone worked well, I generally recommended upgrading if you had owned your existing smartphone for two years.
MacDailyNews Take: In other, fewer words: Chen was doing his job as a personal technology reviewer.
But with this review of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max — which Apple unveiled last week and will become available Friday — I’m encouraging a different approach.
MacDailyNews Take: I.e., no longer doing his job.
And, by the way, Brian is it really you who’s doing the encouraging or were you actually “encouraged” by your editors to take a “different approach?”
That’s because we are now living in the golden age of smartphones, when the gadgets’ improvements each year are far from seismic. Devices that debuted three years ago remain zippy and more than capable. Those with the iPhone 7 from 2016, for example, still have a very good phone with a stellar camera and fast speeds.
MacDailyNews Take: Exactly how much bat shit did Chen ingest before pecking out that delusion? The iPhone 7 features an A10 Fusion chip, three generations behind the iPhone 11 Pro’s A13 Bionic. The benchmarks highlight Chen’s lie:
Geekbench single-core:
• iPhone 7: 744
• iPhone 11 Pro: 5472
Geekbench multi-core:
• iPhone 7: 1324
• iPhone 11 Pro: 12769
As for the cameras: on the front, the iPhone 7 sports a less-than-stellar 7MP camera with 1080p HD video recording at 30 fps. The iPhone 11 Pro offers an actually stellar 12MP camera with 4k video recording up to 60 fps. On the back, the iPhone 7 offers a single 12MP Wide camera with a Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture whereas the iPhone 11 Pro offers Triple 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras with apertures of Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture, Ultra Wide: ƒ/2.4, and Telephoto: ƒ/2.0 aperture.
In short, versus the current state-of-the-art, those with the iPhone 7 from 2016 do not have a stellar camera nor do they have fast speeds.
These are simply facts. Of course, this is The New York Times we’re talking about here, so facts that do not fit their narrative are optional, as usual.
So now is the moment to ask: Do we really need to upgrade our iPhones every two years?
MacDailyNews Take: Only if you’d like to have a much better iPhone than what you bought two years ago. Forget about the iPhone 7, the difference between even 2017’s iPhone X and the new iPhone 11 Pro are stark.
Based on my tests of the iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max, the answer is no… You should definitely upgrade if your current device is at least five years old. The iPhone 11 models are all a significant step up from those introduced in 2014. But for everyone else with smartphones from 2015 or later, there is no rush to buy. Instead, there is more mileage and value to be had out of the excellent smartphone you already own.
MacDailyNews Take: That’s right iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus users, there’s nothing to see here in the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to The New York Times‘ personal technology reviewer.
Put down the pipe, Brian.
Photos taken with the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro looked crisp and clear, and their colors were accurate. But after I finished these tests, I looked back at my archived photos taken with an iPhone X.
Those pictures, especially the ones shot with portrait mode, still looked impressive. Some of the low-light ones looked crummy in comparison with the ones taken by the iPhone 11s, but I wouldn’t recommend that you buy a new phone just to get better night photos. You could always just use flash.
MacDailyNews Take: “You could always just use flash?” WTF? Popping a flash bulb is no match for Night mode. It’s awful vs. fantastic.
Here’s a better idea: You could always just cancel your subscription to The New York Times.
Apply your savings to a new iPhone.
All the iPhone 11 models have a new ultra-wide-angle lens in their cameras, which provides a wider field of view than traditional phone cameras. This makes them handy for shooting landscapes or large group gatherings. The iPhone X lacks the ultra-wide-angle lens, but its dual-lens camera is capable of shooting portrait-mode photos, which puts the picture’s main subject in sharp focus while softly blurring the background.
MacDailyNews Take: Which of these things has absofsckinglutley nothing to do with the other?
This is what passes as a tech review in a so-called “paper of record?”
This racehorse has four legs. These come in handy in a horse race. This dolphin lacks legs, but its powerful tail makes it capable of high-quality swimming. Hey, good luck on your Kentucky Derby entry Flipper!
So, hang onto your iPhone 6S, because it’s basically the same as an iPhone Pro 11. Hey, man, don’t bogart the magic mushrooms! I need even more!
Each year, the most common question I get from friends and colleagues is whether they should buy a new iPhone.
MacDailyNews Take: They must be looking for a quick laugh. It’s like asking Steve Ballmer how to run a company.
Read any iPhone 11 Pro review other than Chen’s. He obviously has no earthly idea what he’s talking about.
And Dean Baquet is so confused that he shouldn’t even be editing a small-town weekly, much less The New York Times. Yeah, yeah, we know: We’re “racist.”
The NY Times, no matter who writes there now, makes up everything. The could say water is wet and I am not sure I would believe them.
Meh; I have the iPhone X and I’ll be sticking with it for another year. Sure, opening Safari in 12 nanoseconds would be great, but 32 nanoseconds is just fine for me. And I finally gave up the crackpipe of Facebook and guess what—I take exponentially fewer photos when I’m not looking for a social fix from “friends” sharing likes. So Chen makes sense to me. If you need bleeding edge, by all means pony up. You’ll be thrilled. For normal humans, you can wait 2, 3, 4 years with your current phone and somehow still manage to survive through 2019-2020.
Some people understand that life is short and are looking for a bit more than just to “survive.” I’m worth a new iPhone every year. I’m sorry you don’t think you’re worth having nice things.
I’m keeping my X, but I did buy my wife the 11 Pro. She’s worth it without question 😉
I was in your quandary and have a paid off IPhone X but I’m getting the iPhone 11 Pro mainly because of greatly improved cameras & video and I’m taking a lot of trips next year. Speed isn’t really an issue for me. Loving Dark Mode on my iPhone X but I wish more apps would use it too.
The very average person can make due with their phone longer now due to some of the comments made by Chen. Also with us now paying pretty much full price for our phones, no more 2 year contract deals for a much reduced cost phone, people are much more hesitant to run out and upgrade as there is less of an impetuous to do so unless you need the latest and greatest tech. In general people are more content with good enough than bleeding edge best. For me, I held my iPhone 6 Plus for approx 4 years and I hated that last year. 2 years is max for me now. Right now I have the 8 plus and it is showing its age. I really want to wait for the 12 but I can’t stomach another year of this phone because of slow downs lag and other age related issues. For people who do not push their phones to the limit holding onto them for an extra year to save money makes sense. Remember, these phones no longer cost $199.
Chen misses the point. bashing the Times is irrelevant- you’d find him more credible on Fox “news” or in the NY Post? Watching the demos for the new phones for me felt like seeing into the future- the cameras are incredible, and that battery life is icing on the cake. Unlike my iPad, my phone is literally with me all day long, in restaurants, on the toilet- except when I’m sleeping. Makes sense to treat yourself to state of the art each year, although I usually wait 3 or so… I have an X. Do I wait till 2020 for advanced cellular even though the 11’s are future proofed for next generation of WiFi? My wife may kill me, but I’m lusting after the 11 Pro Plus. Chen could have made his point without sounding like an idiot. Who replaces a battery in an old phone? Maybe he changes cases and feels satisfied.
Actually, bashing the NYT is not irrelevant. The Times Editorial Staff as represented by Executive Editor Dean Baquet dictate how stories are to be shaped, and one of the Times missions right now is to downplay Big Tech. A recent transcription of a leaked staff meeting make this style of news news reporting at the Time quite clear, based on Baquets own words. I believe Chen was given marching orders as to how he is to review tech products. Downplay advancements and question the need. The NYT no longer is in the business of providing facts so individuals can make educated decisions about how to comport their private lives. They are in the business of shaping the way you should, in their opinion, think. In this case their mission is reduce consumerism and reduce the power and impact of Big Tech on society at large.
Nicely said and thanks for background info.
Gives insight to the bizarre NYT coverage of the Apple launch presentation where the NYT main theme was that it was too focused on products! A product launch that was too focused on products?
Political Social Opinions creeping too much out of editorials onto review pages.
That is about right, in my estimation, and I really don’t think many younger people realize how serious that is.
I would have to have a subscription in the first place to cancel it. The NYT has been a rag for years.