These new Apple iPhones are already sold out in China on launch day

Krystal HuReporter for Yahoo Finance:

The new Apple iPhones seem to be a hit in its most important foreign market—China… After the tech giant released its three new iPhones on Thursday, some models have already sold out and customers need to wait for a few weeks for them or buy them from individual sellers at a markup. On e-commerce platforms like Alibaba’s Tmall and JD.com, where most Chinese consumers who don’t have access to an Apple store would go to order iPhones, the iPhone 11 Pro model in midnight green was out of stock by late Friday. The two platforms also reported strong sales. Tmall says sales of iPhone 11 series within the first 12 hours exceeded sales on the launch day of new phones last year. JD.com also reported this year’s first-day sales was double what it was last year… The most popular models were the new colors— green and purple iPhone 11 and the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro—according to sellers and online platforms… “The new colors can spur the desire from consumers,” said Mo Jia, an analyst with research firm Canalys.

MacDailyNews Take: Shocker:

[Apple] every year should offer a unique color scheme that is not replicated for at least five years so the newest iPhones are readily identifiable. Pooh-pooh it all you want, but many people not only want the latest tech, but they want others to know that they have the latest tech. An unique “brushed copper” or whatever color option – anything that says “This Year’s iPhone” at a glance – would sell better than yet another bland “S” model, regardless of processor and camera upgrades. The fact is that vastly more people care more about being able to brandish the latest iPhone than what’s inside it. Call it superficial or whatever, but it’s what sells.

If Apple simply did as we’ve described above – name them right (not idiotically tagging them as incremental every other year) and offer a unique, identifiable look – they’d sell more iPhones, without changing prices a whit. — MacDailyNews, January 30, 2019

