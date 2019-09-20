Hands-on with Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max come in midnight green, space gray, silver and gold finishes.
Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance for users who want the very best smartphone. The new Super Retina XDR display is a pro display with the brightest display ever in an iPhone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life to easily get through the day. A new triple-camera system provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography and offering the highest quality video in a smartphone that is great for shooting action videos.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

We picked up a new iPhone 11 and an iPhone 11 Pro Max for an unboxing and quick first impressions overview to give MacRumors readers who are still considering a purchase or waiting on their new phone a look at the updated devices.

Our iPhone 11 Pro Max is in midnight green, the popular new color that sold out within just a few minutes after preorders went live. Midnight green is greener on camera than it looks in real life, and in some lighting, it’s quite similar to space gray.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro Max is more “midnight” than “green,” especially indoors, but it’s a very cool, unique finish outdoors in the sunlight. Did you get a new iPhone today? If so, which one, in what size and color?

