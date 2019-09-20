Hands-on with Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, a new pro line for iPhone that delivers advanced performance for users who want the very best smartphone. The new Super Retina XDR display is a pro display with the brightest display ever in an iPhone. The powerful Apple-designed A13 Bionic chip provides unparalleled performance for every task while enabling an unprecedented leap in battery life to easily get through the day. A new triple-camera system provides a pro-level camera experience with an Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto camera, delivering huge improvements to low-light photography and offering the highest quality video in a smartphone that is great for shooting action videos.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

We picked up a new iPhone 11 and an iPhone 11 Pro Max for an unboxing and quick first impressions overview to give MacRumors readers who are still considering a purchase or waiting on their new phone a look at the updated devices. Our iPhone 11 Pro Max is in midnight green, the popular new color that sold out within just a few minutes after preorders went live. Midnight green is greener on camera than it looks in real life, and in some lighting, it’s quite similar to space gray.

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, the midnight green iPhone 11 Pro Max is more “midnight” than “green,” especially indoors, but it’s a very cool, unique finish outdoors in the sunlight. Did you get a new iPhone today? If so, which one, in what size and color?