Apple Arcade wants to bust up free-to-play games – and that’s a good thing

Apple’s new service, Apple Arcade, costs just $4.99 per month for access to over 100 games without ads or in-app purchases. Up to six family members can share access to Apple Arcade – at no extra cost.

Todd Martens for The Los Angeles Times:

With Apple Arcade, a game subscription service launching this week, Apple wants to tweak and elevate the conversation surrounding games. The smartphone, and not the PC or video game console, is the dominating game device of our time. And while not everyone is carrying an Apple product in their pocket…

MacDailyNews Take: Only those with disposable income and the proven will to spend it.

… there’s no denying that we associate the likes of “Candy Crush” and “Clash of Clans” — games whose lifetime revenue is estimated to be in the billions — with the iPhone revolution. The mobile market brought many new players to gaming, but it also furthered the belief that games are a disposable art form. Apple Arcade is a giant step in the right direction. A long overdue course correction that attempts to attract attention away from free-to-play diversions, Apple Arcade succeeds where the game industry has failed.

MacDailyNews Take: Apple Arcade will be a success at elevating game quality and artistry, adding tremendous value to Apple devices which will both retain and attract new customers, and as an Apple Service in its own right. Apple Arcade will sell more iPhones, iPads, iPod touches, Macs, and Apple TVs, increasing Apple’s already prodigious user base (currently over one billion people).