CNET’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro drop test: ‘We couldn’t crack these phones; they’re a lot tougher than we thought’

CNET put both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro through a series of drops to see if they would survive. Turns out, they’re a lot tougher than CNET thought.

Lexy Savvides for CNET:

What will it take to crack the glass on the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro? That’s the question I’m asking myself after putting these phones through eight different drop tests, each time onto hard concrete. Try as I might, the glass on these phones just wouldn’t crack… At Apple’s September event, Kaiann Drance, senior director of product marketing said the iPhone 11 glass is the “toughest ever in a smartphone, on the front and back.”

MacDailyNews Take: Good to know, as we carry all of our iPhones naked, no cases here, so the obviously increased durability is very welcome!

Apple’s meticulously-designed iPhones aren’t meant to be hidden; naked iPhones only for us. — MacDailyNews, July 10, 2017

If you do want a case (which helps in resale value, admittedly), check out ESR clear cases (inexpensive) or Apple’s clear cases (pricier, but official) as we’ve used both brands for friends’ and family members’ iPhones and can recommend them.