U.S. trade regulators approve 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions for Apple

Stephen Nellis for Reuters:

U.S. trade regulators on Friday approved 10 out of 15 requests for tariff exemptions filed by Apple Inc amid a broader reprieve on levies on computer parts, according to a public docket published by the U.S. Trade Representative and a Federal Register notice. The move by U.S. officials could make it easier for both Apple and small makers of gaming computers to assemble devices in the United States by lowering the costs of importing parts.

Josh Zumbrun and Anthony DeBarros for The Wall Street Journal:

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative on Friday granted Apple exemptions on its Magic Mouse 2, Magic Trackpad 2 and various internal components. The exclusions cover a time period from September 2018 to August 2020, and the U.S. will refund tariffs already paid. The exclusions do not apply to other Apple items facing tariffs later this year, such as the Apple Watch, iPhones or AirPods, although the tech giant may seek more exemptions in the future. Five other Apple exemption requests, including power and data cables and a circuit board, are still under review, according to the USTR. On Friday, the USTR granted exceptions on more than 400 items, primarily applications that had been filed on earlier tranches of tariffs. Other items granted reprieves included some familiar to consumers, such as miniature Christmas tree light sets and retractable dog leashes. Other exemptions included highly specific and obscure chemicals.

MacDailyNews Note: Apple CEO Tim Cook on China tariffs from the company’s July 30th conference call with analysts:

The way I view this is, the vast majority of our products are kind of made everywhere. There’s a significant level of content from the United States and a lot from Japan to Korea to China and the European Union also contributes a fair amount. And so, that’s the nature of a global supply chain. Largely, I think that will carry the day in the future as well. In terms of the exclusions, we’ve been making the Mac Pro in the U.S., we want to continue doing that. And so, we’re working and investing currently in capacity to do so, because we want to continue to be here. And so that’s what’s behind the exclusions. And so, we’re explaining that and hope for a positive outcome.

