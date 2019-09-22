How Apple is reacting to the U.S.-China trade war

Osmond Chia for SlashGear:

Apple may be the pride of America, but there’s no avoiding the ironic fact that a “Assembled in China” stamp sits at the bottom of most Apple products. As much as the Trump Administration would like to eject American corporations from manufacturing in China, U.S. companies have their knees deep in Chinese partnerships…

Apple has set its eyes on India. Many Apple products have been manufactured in Indian factories, including parts of the iPhone X, iPhone SE and 6S. India has the advantage of lower-cost labour, but its national policies are making Apple think twice.

Protectionist policies in India tax electronic MNCs in India 20%, which would be a painful blow to any tech giant hoping to shift into India. Apple and the Trump Administration have been in talks with Indian government, hoping to ease tariffs and create an opening for Apple.