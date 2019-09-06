This is the start of a whole new era for Apple augmented reality

Luke Dormehl for Cult of Mac:

Thanks to a trio of new augmented reality tools for iOS 13, and the very real possibility of an Apple AR headset on the horizon, 2019 promises to be the start of something truly special for Apple’s augmented reality efforts…

While AR games dominate the category, other demos are starting to emerge that showcase applications beyond gaming. Earlier this year, WWDC Scholar and Georgia Tech student Nicholas Grana showed off an ARKit iMac prototype. Simply scanning a keyboard magics up a virtual iMac screen for users to explore. While only a demo, it underlines just how powerful AR can be.

iMac in AR! Just scan a keyboard and interact with an iMac as if it is really there. 🖥🖱🤓 Played with #ARKit for a few hours, and ended up with a really cool prototype. Maybe desktops can be replaced by AR? Built with #ARKit on #iOS #iOS12 pic.twitter.com/iPAu7Wb01P — Nicholas Grana (@nicholasgranaa) May 19, 2019

Similarly, mapping apps use AR to place contextual information onto real-world scenes. And that’s just the beginning. Consider, for instance, using ARKit to show visitors around an Airbnb rental. Or using AR in sportswear like swim goggles. With Apple devices growing ever more powerful, Apple software is paving the way for an AR revolution.