Leaked Apple document says new Siri device is in the works

Leaked documents reveal upgrades to Apple’s Siri digital assistant, meant for supporting a new piece of hardware, are coming in late 2021.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

A list of Siri upgrades expected to arrive before “fall 2021” includes expected elements for “new hardware support” for a “new device,” though a report published on Friday is light on those details. Codenamed “Yukon,” the upgrades to Siri will introduce support for Find my Friends to the voice-based service, the documents claim. Siri will also include support for accessing the App Store, though the capabilities relating to that are not advised by a report…

Despite the lack of information relating to what kind of new Siri-equipped devices are on the way, one of the most likely candidates is the HomePod, which is enjoying success in reaching markets like China where rival systems from Google and Amazon aren’t available. It is plausible that Apple could produce a “mini” version of the HomePod, offering consumers a cheaper and smaller version in a similar vein to the Google Home Mini and the Amazon Echo Dot.