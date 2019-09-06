Apple’s iPhone XR easily outsold all other phones in the first half of 2019

Rae Hodge for CNET:

Smartphone prices have been creeping up over $1,000 in recent years, but it was Apple’s less expensive iPhone XR that topped all other smartphones in shipments in the first half of 2019, says IHS Markit. The iPhone XR shipped nearly 30 million units in the first half of 2019, according to a Thursday report from the market analysts.

IHS Markit said 13.6 million iPhone XR units shipped in the first quarter and 13.3 million shipped in the second quarter — bringing the total to 26.9 million for the first half of the year. That’s more than double the number of Samsung Galaxy A10 phones, the No. 2 device on IHS Markit’s list, that shipped in the first half.