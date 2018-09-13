“But I can’t deny that for several minutes yesterday, I was seriously entranced by the call of the new iPhone XR. It’s packed with the same chip as the iPhone XS,” Johnson writes. “It comes with almost all of the same internal features. It’s got at least one camera that’s shared with the iPhone XS, and it comes in a variety of appealing colors.”
“All this, and for a comparatively agreeable price of $749,” Johnson writes. “I don’t think I’m alone in feeling this tug. In fact, I feel pretty confident in saying that Apple will sell a ton of ‘em.”
MacDailyNews Take: The iPhone Xs doesn’t hold much allure for those of us who are already packing iPhone X, but that iPhone Xs Max. Oh, boy! There’s our iPhone for the next year!
As for the iPhone XR (another awful name), we agree, that’ll be the mass market iPhone, as Apple intends. They’ll move untold millions of them and, in the process, move 100+ million iPhone users from the antiquated Home button control paradigm into the gestural promised land.
