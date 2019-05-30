“The ongoing trade war between China and the U.S. shows no sign of ending in the near future,” Davey Winder reports for Forbes. “Now comes the news, first broken online by the Epoch Times this week, that China is preparing to replace the Windows operating system with an alternative that is being developed within China in order to ‘prevent the United States from hacking into China’s military network.'”
“Quoting a report from a Canadian military print publication called Kanwa Asian Defence, The Epoch Times revealed how the Internet Security Information Leadership Group (ISILG) in China has been created in order to replace Windows, and the UNIX system, used by the Chinese military,” Winder reports. “The ISILG is part of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and falls directly under the control of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).”
“‘The reality of a secure OS is that you need a pipeline of developers to develop and support it,’ [Ian Thornton-Trump, head of security at AmTrust International] explains, ‘given the economy in China a briefcase full of dollars is highly likely to yield you an advanced copy of the OS for opposing nation states to dissect and reverse engineer,'” Winder reports. “That said, Thornton-Trump can understand that with the seemingly never-ending number of zero-day vulnerabilities within Windows comes a feeling that the NSA and other classified agency exploit coffers are likely well stocked.”
MacDailyNews Take: We wholeheartedly back China in their effort to dump Microsoft Windows and encourage every other country in the world to do the same.
Of course, the rest of the world doesn’t have to roll their own OS. They can simply
dumprecycle their upside-down and backwards fake Macs and upgrade to those running The World’s Most Advanced Operating System and watch their productivity soar and support costs plummet!
