“China’s Huawei, hit by crippling U.S. sanctions, could see shipments decline by as much as a quarter this year and faces the possibility that its smartphones will disappear from international markets, analysts said,” Reuters reports.

“Smartphone shipments at Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone maker by volume, could tumble between 4% and 24% in 2019 if the ban stays put, according to Fubon Research and Strategy Analytics,” Reuters reports. “The U.S. Commerce Department blocked Huawei from buying U.S. goods last week amid its escalating trade spat with China.”

“Tech companies including Google and SoftBank Group-owned chip designer ARM have said they will cease supplies and updates to Huawei,” Reuters reports. “‘Huawei may be wiped out of the Western European smartphone market next year if it loses access to Google,’ said Linda Sui, director of wireless smartphone strategies at Strategy Analytics.”

“Huawei handsets are already drawing fewer clicks from online shoppers since the United States blacklisted the company, according to PriceSpy, a product comparison site that attracts an average of 14 million visitors per month,” Reuters reports. “‘Over the last four days, Huawei handsets have slumped in popularity – receiving almost half as many clicks as they did last week in the UK and 26% less on the global stage,’ PriceSpy said.”

Read more in the full article here.