“AirPods are emblematic of what makes today’s Apple work. It’s a competent technology product, but one that makes an emotional connection with you as you use it,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “And because they’re designed to be used often and for extended periods of time, they keep associating themselves with your happiness derived from using them, ingratiating themselves as trusted devices that recommend that you buy more gear from Apple in the future.”

“Apple is known for advancing technology in huge leaps: the original Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, and other iconic new products delivered a set of functional capabilities that were well beyond what was currently available,” Dilger writes. “Each of these new products gave Apple a strong position in an emerging industry, largely leveraging new technology.”

“However — and far more importantly — Apple has also learned how to bypass technological advances with emotional satisfaction,” Dilger writes. “This is key to understanding why Apple’s premium products seem to be impervious to external commodity and disruption, two factors that are asserted almost daily as the reasons why Apple is really close to losing everything, despite having survived for four decades as the world’s oldest and most consistently relevant technology enterprise, one that is now leading in its share of profitability in virtually every industry it participates in.”

